Red Cross in urgent need of donors amid ‘critical’ blood shortage

(NewsNation) — The American Red Cross is urgently calling upon the public to donate blood.

They’ve declared a “critical” shortage, as the nation’s supply has plummeted since August. While demand remains constant, there has been a significant decrease in donor turnout across the country.

Patients nationwide depend on the nation’s blood supply for life-saving treatments; however, the supply of all blood types is critically dwindling.

In particular, there’s an urgent need for O+ and O-blood types, as they’re the most frequently required for transfusions.

Now, the Red Cross aims to galvanize people to step forward and donate blood.

“The Red Cross has a 30,000 unit shortfall since August,” said Dr. Baia Lasky of the Red Cross. “What that means is we have seen our inventory drop by 25%.”

Donations play a critical role in saving lives at more than 2,500 hospitals nationwide.

The Red Cross acknowledges that blood donations typically decrease during the summer due to factors like travel and extreme weather events such as hurricanes. However, it’s uncommon for the shortage to reach this severity.

“The demand is as constant as it’s ever been, but we just have the donor turnout is not as robust as we need it to be,” Lasky said.

There is concern that this shortage could potentially affect trauma care and the treatment of patients with conditions such as cancer and sickle cell disease, all of whom depend on crucial blood transfusions.

“Whether the hospital chooses to change their procedures cancel, cancel a surgery, that’s really up to them whether they’re going to make that choice, but there is a concern that it will impact patient care,” Lasky said.

The Red Cross accepts blood donations of any type from eligible donors. It’s advisable to consult with your doctor to confirm your eligibility before donating.

“The need for blood is constant, it cannot be manufactured or stockpiled. So it’s really the blood on the shelves that meets the needs of the hospital’s daily demand,” Lasky said.

The Red Cross emphasizes an ongoing need for platelets and plasma. About 40% of the nation’s population is eligible to donate, yet only 4% actually do so.

To locate the nearest donation center in your vicinity, click here.