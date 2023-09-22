Report: 3 cases of Tuberculosis identified at border

Mexican government is making harder to treat migrants who come down with tuberculosis and other illnesses. (Getty Images. (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Fox News is reporting sources from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol confirmed to the network that there are three confirmed cases of tuberculosis (TB) among migrants at the El Paso sector.

The disease is caused by bacteria and is usually found in the lungs, according to the World Health Organization. It can be spread through the air in sneezes, coughs and spit.

TB is both preventable and curable, but about 10 million people contract it annually.

There were 8,300 TB cases reported in the United States last year, compared with 7,874 in 2021, according to the National Institutes of Health.