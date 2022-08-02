Report identifies inefficiencies in organ transplant network

(NewsNation) — The Washington Post reported this weekend that a review of government documents reveals the system for transporting donated organs across the country needs a “vast restructuring.”

The government report recommended that the “entire mechanics” of the system be overhauled, including digital technology and data entry.

Speaking Tuesday on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour,” Dr. Ryutaro Hirose, former chair of the United Network for Organ Sharing’s liver transplant policy committee, said that while the entire system doesn’t need to be broken up, it needs a significant investment to modernize it.

