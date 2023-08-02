Researchers use AI to help paralyzed man feel again

(NewsNation) — Doctors used artificial intelligence technology to help a paralyzed man feel again, the first procedure of its kind.

Keith Thomas, of Long Island, New York, broke his neck in a pool accident and was left paralyzed from the neck down. The 45-year-old took part in the clinical trial meant to restore his ability to feel.

Doctors implanted five microchips in Thomas’ brain during a 15-hour surgery in March. Thomas was awake for part of the operation, allowing doctors to correctly place the chips in areas of the brain related to feeling and sensation.

Two ports in Thomas’ head connect to a computer, which uses AI technology to read and interpret his thoughts, then translate those thoughts into actions. The computer then sends information to electrodes on his spine and the muscles of his hand. Sensors in his fingers and palm also send sensory data back to his brain.

Working together, the technology creates a bridge that bypasses the damaged areas of Thomas’ spine.

Previous research focused on using microchips and muscle stimulators to help achieve recovery, but that technology required patients be hooked up to computers to work and could only be done in the lab.

In Thomas’ case, he has already started showing signs of recovery, with an increase in arm strength and the ability to move his arms while connected to a computer in the lab. Researchers said he is also starting to experience new sensations in his arms even when not connected to the computer.

Researchers said the goal is to promote long-term recovery and help those with paralysis live fuller, more independent lives.