Researchers diagnose 345 of 376 former NFL players with CTE

FILE – A Southern California helmet sits in the end zone prior to an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2014, in Pasadena, Calif. A Los Angeles jury could be the first in the U.S. to decide whether the NCAA failed to protect college football players from repeated blows to the head that cause serious brain injuries. Opening statements are scheduled Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in the case of a former University of Southern California linebacker who had significant brain damage when he died at age 49. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

(NewsNation) — The Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) Center announced Monday that it has diagnosed 345 of 376 former NFL players studied with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) — which is a 91.7% diagnosis rate.

Researchers at the center focus on conducting “high-impact and innovative” analysis on CTE and other repetitive brain trauma in athletes and military personnel, according to the center.

The study has found that “repetitive head impacts appear to be the chief risk factor for CTE, which is characterized by misfolded tau protein that is unlike changes observed from aging, Alzheimer’s disease or any other brain disease.”

However, researchers told CBS Boston that there are selection biases in the brains studied and that there should not be an assumption that “92% of all current and former NFL players have CTE.”

“While the most tragic outcomes in individuals with CTE grab headlines, we want to remind people at risk for CTE that those experiences are in the minority,” BU CTE Center director Dr. Ann McKee told CBS Boston. “Your symptoms, whether or not they are related to CTE, likely can be treated, and you should seek medical care. Our clinical team has had success treating former football players with mid-life mental health and other symptoms.”

According to the center’s website, a diagnosis can only be confirmed after death and even has a “brain donation” page that lists out the qualifications donors need in order to donate their brain to the study.

The center said that two former players from the Super Bowl LVII matchup were among those diagnosed in the last year: former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Rick Arrington and former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Ed Lothamer.

The NFL and NFLPA have previously agreed on the new concussion protocols for the league in October after the Miami Dolphins’ handling of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury and investigation.