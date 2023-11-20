77,000 RSV vaccines for infants expedited across US: CDC

This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. A new shot for infants against RSV is in short supply, and U.S. health officials told doctors they should prioritize giving the drug to babies at the highest risk of severe disease. Infants less than 6 months who have chronic lung disease or other underlying conditions should be given priority, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told doctors in a Monday evening, Oct. 23, 2023 alert. (AstraZeneca via AP)

(NewsNation) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released more than 77,000 additional doses of the new FDA-approved respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) immunization for infants Thursday, according to a press release.

The doses of Beyfortus, a ” long-acting monoclonal antibody” created to protect infants against RSV, were immediately distributed through the Vaccines for Children Program to physicians and hospitals across the U.S., the release said.

“CDC and FDA are committed to expanding access to this important immunization so that more parents have peace of mind during the winter virus season,” Dr. Nirav D. Shah, the CDC’s principal deputy director, said.

Respiratory illnesses are on the rise in most of the country, including the flu, colds and RSV, according to the latest reports from the CDC.

RSV is a common virus that causes cold-like symptoms, but it can be serious for certain groups. Infants and older adults are more likely to develop severe RSV illness and require hospitalization or may even die. However, there is a limited supply of vaccinations.

“Due to limited supply for the 2023-2024 RSV season, the CDC recommends reserving the use of nirsevimab 100 mg doses for infants at highest risk for severe RSV disease such as those age less than 6 months and infants with certain underlying conditions,” a spokesperson from Kaiser Permanente told NewsNation affiliate KRON4.

RSV spreads through direct contact with infected droplets on surfaces or through the air and can cause runny nose, decrease in appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever or wheezing, according to the CDC.

In young babies, it can cause excessive fussiness, decreased activity or pauses in breathing for more than 10 seconds. And in serious cases, it can cause bronchiolitis or pneumonia.

NewsNation affiliate KRON4 contributed to this report.