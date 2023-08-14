Skip to content
NewsNation
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Go
Primary Menu
2024 Election
Crime
Border Report
Your Money
Idaho College Killings
Weather
Climate
Space
Top Stories
Maui residents return to what’s left of their homes after fires
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
‘I broke down’: Man jumps into ocean to escape Maui wildfire
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
How to help Hawaii residents impacted by Maui wildfires
Video Icon
Video
Death toll from Maui fire climbs to 96
Video Icon
Video
Fleetwood Mac musician says restaurant burned in Maui wildfires: ‘Main priority is the safety of our dear staff’
Video Icon
Video
Hawaii AG to review wildfire response to understand ‘the decisions that were made’
Video Icon
Video
Shows
Morning In America
NewsNation Live
NewsNation Now
The Hill on NewsNation
Elizabeth Vargas Reports
On Balance with Leland Vittert
[CUOMO]
Dan Abrams Live
Banfield
NewsNation PRIME
🔴 NewsNation Live
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Radio
More
Network
Your Morning
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Feedback
Advertise with Us
App
Channel Finder
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Go
Go
Go
Rural hospitals are shuttering maternity wards
Population declines are contributing to the close of rural maternity wards
It's also harder to attract staff to these hospitals
This is forcing mothers to travel longer to give birth
Zaid Jilani
Updated:
Aug 14, 2023 / 03:41 PM CDT
Trending on NewsNation
Attorney calls wife of accused Gilgo Beach serial killer an accomplice
Video Icon
Video
The Scoop: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom to Army vet, 83: Move out of your house. Now!
Video Icon
Video
‘I broke down’: Man jumps into ocean to escape Maui wildfire
Video Icon
Video
Maryland police investigate missing cases of teacher, teen
Video Icon
Video
Florida sheriff: Deputy exposed to fentanyl, saved by Narcan
Video Icon
Video
Many of Chicago's girls live with PTSD. This group helps them