No new malaria cases reported in Sarasota County last week

(NewsNation) — Sarasota County had no new cases of locally transmitted malaria last week after seeing seven cases over the past two months.

Malaria infections aren’t entirely unheard of, with about 2,000 cases diagnosed in the U.S. each year, but almost all of those cases come from outside the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Last month, the CDC issued a public health alert after identifying locally acquired malaria cases for the first time in 20 years. So far, there have been 8 cases detected in Texas and Florida.

Florida health officials issued a mosquito-borne illness alert for Sarasota and Manatee counties last month after confirming the cases. Sarasota County reported its first locally acquired malaria case the week of May 21st and its most recent infection was detected on July 13.

Officials said Thursday the alert will remain in place until the county has gone approximately eight weeks without new cases, which could happen as soon as early September, the Herald-Tribune reported.

Health authorities in Sarasota County have urged residents to take precautions, such as wearing long sleeve shirts and pants, applying bug spray and avoiding areas with high mosquito populations, particularly during sunrise and sunset.

Those infected with the disease may experience flu-like symptoms. There have been no reported deaths among the eight individuals who contracted the illness locally.