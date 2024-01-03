Scented candles can be harmful to your health: Study

Voluspa scented candles for sale at Bloomingdale’s Inc. flagship department store in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Bloomingdales has been buffered during the pandemic more than many mass-market peers, as wealthy clientele have more spending money than ever. In the fourth quarter, the retailer is looking to those well-heeled customers to self-indulge and increase spending on gifts, while offering households in a financial pinch more options under $100. Photographer: Nina Westervelt/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NewsNation) — Candle lovers, beware: Burning your favorite scent can be more harmful to your health than previously known.

While burning a scented candle for a few hours here and there in a ventilated room is not a major health concern for most people, researchers told The Cut, a new study published in the Annals of Medicine and Surgery found that some people experience physical ailments after being exposed to a burning candle.

The research, “The unknown risks of scented candles! What Science has to say: An Editorial,” looks into the effects of a burning candle on the human body. Scientists discovered that some people experience vertigo, headaches, respiratory issues, watery eyes, sneezing or a stuffy nose after burning a candle.

The actual fragrance of a candle can also trigger headaches and allergy symptoms if one has a sensitivity to it, Verywell Health reported.

The study’s authors suggest that people who often feel symptoms after burning candles avoid them in the future.

The Cut reported that two problematic candle ingredients can cause issues for folks with underlying health concerns: Toluene and benzidine.

Toluene, a volatile organic compound, is released into the air after burning candles made of paraffin wax.

“Extended exposure to high concentrations of toluene has been linked to a number of health hazards, including effects on the nervous system, the respiratory system, and the developing brain,” Ariful Haque, MPPS, MPH, one of the paper’s co-authors, told The Cut.

Candle users are also exposed to benzidine, a manufactured chemical used in some dyes used to color the wax. Researchers have found a common link between benzidine and cancer.

“Peak concentrations of carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide occur within a few hours of candle lighting, while formaldehyde levels in the air can increase for hours after candles are lit,” Kelly Johnson-Arbor, MD, a medical toxicology physician, told Verywell.

For consumers who are worried about emissions from candles, Verywell Health recommends using natural wax candles — such as soy or beeswax candles — or burning them for less time.