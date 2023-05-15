How to sleep better: Scientist shares tips to improve rest

  • CDC recommends seven or more hours of sleep for adults
  • Study: 50 to 70 million Americans have some type of sleep disorder
  • Expert: 1 in 3 Americans suffer from sleep deprivation

Updated:
Health

© 1998 - 2023 Nexstar Media Group Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Trending on NewsNation