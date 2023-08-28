Scientists reveal optimal sleep temperature for older adults

(NewsNation) — The ideal ambient bedroom temperature for older people to get the “most efficient and restful” night’s sleep ranges from 68 degrees Fahrenheit to 77 degrees, according to a new study.

Researchers published their findings in the journal Science of The Total Environment, which collected nearly 11,000 person-nights of sleep and environmental data from 50 older adults.

“These results highlight the potential to enhance sleep quality in older adults by optimizing home thermal environments and emphasizing the importance of personalized temperature adjustments based on individual needs and circumstances,” said Dr. Amri Baniassadi, the study’s lead researcher.

He added: “Additionally, the study underscores the potential impact of climate change on sleep quality in older adults, particularly those with lower socio-economic status, and supports increasing their adaptive capacity as night-time temperatures increase in cities.”

Scientists said night-time ambient temperature plays a “pivotal” role in sleep quality for older people. However, they warned their findings highlight the potential impact of climate change on sleep quality for our aging population.

Researchers observed a trend of a 5% to 10% drop in sleep efficiency as the night-time ambient temperature increased from 77 F to 86 F. The study also revealed “substantial” differences in the optimal bedroom temperature between individual participants.

The study revealed the association between bedroom night temperature and sleep quality using wearable sleep monitors and environmental sensors. Researchers monitored sleep duration, efficiency, and restlessness over an extended period within the participants’ homes.