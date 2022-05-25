(NewsNation) — A second emergency shipment of 100,000 pounds of baby formula is set to arrive in Washington, D.C. from Germany Wednesday afternoon.

This comes after 78,000 pounds of formula was flown in from Europe on Sunday as part of what the White House is calling Operation Fly Formula. Operation Fly Formula is an effort to fly formula into the country amid a nationwide baby formula shortage leaving parents scrambling to find food for their infants.

Altogether, the two shipments had enough formula to fill 1.5 million baby bottles. The plane will land in D.C., then the formula’s going to be taken up to a Nestle Distribution Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, where employees are going to be working around the clock to unpack it and distribute it. First lady Jill Biden and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy will greet the plane.

The baby formula is hypoallergenic, which will help kids with cow milk allergies.

Also on Wednesday, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf will testify about what led to the formula shortage, and why it took so long for the FDA to respond to the national crisis. Califf says employees testing positive for COVID-19, scheduling conflicts and logistics all played a factor.

Now, the Federal Trade Commission is investigating infant formula manufacturers to find out whether formula makers and distributors engaged in illegal economic discrimination that limited availability at some retailers. Four manufacturers control 90% of the US market. It’s an issue made clear when the supply chain was disrupted after Abbott Industries took one of its plants offline in February because of contamination fears. Several babies who ate formula produced at Abbott’s largest plant in Sturgis, Michigan became ill, and two died.

The Abbott formula plant that shut down is expected to restart its formula production on June 4, with the infant food becoming available to consumers beginning June 20.

Abbott officials told NewsNation that they are going to be giving out 300,000 cans of specialty formulas to families in need whenever that becomes available.