Senate approves bill to assist vets exposed to burn pits

FILE – In this April 28, 2011, photo, an Afghan National Army pickup truck passes parked U.S. armored military vehicles, as smoke rises from a fire in a trash burn pit at Forward Operating Base Caferetta Nawzad, Helmand province south of Kabul, Afghanistan. Congressional bargainers have announced a deal on legislation to boost health care services and disability benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Simon Klingert, File)

(NewsNation) — The Senate on Thursday approved a sweeping expansion of health care and disability benefits for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans in response to concerns about their exposure to toxic burn pits.

The bill passed by a vote of 84-14 and sets a course that could help millions who served after Sept. 11, 2001. It also caps years of advocacy work by veterans groups and others who liken burn pits to the Agent Orange herbicide that Vietnam-era veterans were exposed to in Southeast Asia.

Burn pits are massive holes the U.S. military dug during wars that were used to burn everything from equipment to human waste. The military routinely set ablaze pits with jet fuel to dispose of tires, batteries, medical waste and other materials during operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Veterans breathing in that air and getting sick were required to achieve the nearly impossibly feat of proving the burn pits were the cause of their illness.

Last month, however, leaders on both sides of the aisle reached an agreement to provide health disability benefits to service members exposed to toxic chemicals and burn pits while serving in Iraq, Afghanistan, and as far back as Vietnam and the Cold War. It would consider 23 illnesses presumptive, meaning the burden of proof will no longer be on these veterans or soldiers.

The bill would also extend coverage to last 10 years after discharge instead of the current five years.

It would also benefit Vietnam War-era veterans by including high blood pressure in the list of conditions presumed to have been caused by exposure to Agent Orange and extending Agent Orange presumptions to veterans who served in Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Guam and American Samoa.