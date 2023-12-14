Senate to hold hearing on diabetes epidemic

(NewsNation) — The Senate is holding a hearing to discuss causes of the Type 2 diabetes and obesity epidemics which are harming the health of Americans and costing billions of dollars.

More than 35 million Americans have Type 2 diabetes, costing a total of $413 billion in the U.S. last year, according to the American Diabetes Association.

The hearing will address the causes of the epidemic, including advertising and unhealthy products from the food and beverage industry that increase the risk for developing Type 2 diabetes.

The committee is also expected to address the pharmaceutical industry and the high cost of diabetes drugs that make it difficult for many Americans to afford treatment.