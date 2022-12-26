Setting and achieving realistic health goals in 2023

(NewsNation) — The New Year’s resolution is a popular tradition that dates back as early as the 19th century, and perhaps as far back as the late 17th century, according to Merriam-Webster.

According to statistics published by Statista, the most popular resolution for 2022 was “living healthier” with about 23 percent of Americans. Whether those goals were achieved or not is still up in the air, but 2023 is a fresh start nonetheless, and certified health coach and nutritionist Carrie Lupoli appeared on “Morning In America” to talk about reasonable health goals for 2023 and how to achieve them.

Lupoli cautioned against biting off more than we can chew in 2023, and gave some tips on setting attainable goals.

“Nothing magical actually happens on January 1,” said Lupoli. “We walk into thinking we’re gonna have this extra bit of motivation that’s gonna last all year. We need to be a little more practical in realizing that life is gonna throw all sorts of curve balls at us in 2023, just like it did in 2022 and all the years past.”

