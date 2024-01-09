Severe scooter injuries nearly tripled in 4-year span: Study

(NewsNation) — The proliferation of electric scooters in cities across America appears to also be landing people in hospitals more frequently.

A new study published Tuesday in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons found that severe scooter injuries nearly tripled in the U.S. from 2016 to 2020, with a concurrent rise in injuries requiring orthopedic and plastic surgery.

“Considering the rise in the number of hospitalizations and major operations for scooter-related injuries, it’s crucial to elevate safety standards for riders,” lead author Nam Yong Cho, a third-year medical student at UCLA, said in a news release. “Advocating for improved infrastructure, including enforced speed limits and dedicated lanes, is also vital to minimize risks for vehicles, scooter riders, and pedestrians alike.”

Researchers used the 2016-2020 National Inpatient Sample to compare scooter and bicycle-related injuries. Of the about 93,000 patients, 6,125 (6.6%) were for scooter injuries. The database does not differentiate between electric and nonelectric scooters.

The findings indicate that about 27% of patients with scooter injuries were younger than 18, compared to 16% for the bicycle group. A total of 56% of scooter patients underwent major hospital operations, mainly for orthopedic or plastic surgery.

Scooter riders also had higher odds of long bone fractures and paralysis than bike riders.

The increase in prevalence and severity of scooter injuries is having a financial impact on the health care system, too.

Researchers found the burden of treating scooter-related injuries jumped from about $6.6 million in 2016 to $35.5 million in 2020, according to the UCLA news release. The cost for bike injuries increased from $307 million to $434 million.

“The prevalence and severity of scooter-related injuries have significantly increased in the U.S., thereby attributing to a substantial cost burden on the healthcare system,” the authors wrote. “Multidisciplinary efforts to inform safety policies and enact targeted interventions are warranted to reduce scooter-related injuries.”