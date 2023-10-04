Study: Shouting at kids can be just as damaging as physical abuse

(NewsNation) — Can shouting at children be as damaging to their development as physical or sexual abuse?



That’s one of the takeaways from a new systematic review of studies that looks at the impact of verbal abuse on children.

Psychiatrist Daniel Bober joined “NewsNation Now” to discuss the impact this overlooked form of abuse can have on children.

He explained parents will have differing definitions of what constitutes abuse.

“If you ask one parent, they might call it discipline. Another parent might call it childhood verbal abuse. But childhood verbal abuse is denigrating, belittling, sometimes it can be shouting, but anything that can harm a child,” he said.

He urged parents to “break the cycle” of abuse that continues from generation to generation.

“If you’re a parent, if you’re losing your cool, if you feel like you want to take out your day on your child, you need help yourself. You need to get treatment,” he concluded.