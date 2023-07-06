Skip social media hacks to prevent drowning

(NewsNation) — As summer leads to trips to the beach or pool, social media is filled with hacks from parents who are hoping to get a little time to relax. But not all of those are safe and may increase the risks of drowning.

Although TV and movies may show dramatic scenes, in real life drowning is subtle and silent. Young children are especially at risk, as they can drown in as little as a few inches of water.

Here are some things parents can do — or avoid — to keep kids safe around water.

Stay Close

The number one safety tip for parents is to never leave children unattended in the water. When it comes to very young children and kids who don’t know how to swim, that means more than just sitting by the side of the pool. Parents should be within arm’s reach of young children at all times.

That means things like remote-control floats are a bad idea for kids under 6, even if they may seem like an innocent way to keep kids occupied while relaxing.

Obey Warnings

At beaches and pools, pay attention to posted information about lifeguard hours and warnings of dangerous conditions.

Rip currents are especially dangerous, and some Florida beaches have seen so many drownings and rescues that at least one is considering charging parents with neglect for ignoring red flag warnings to avoid the water.

Sign up for Swim Lessons

One of the biggest way to prevent drowning is teaching kids to swim. Swim lessons help kids learn water safety skills, and kids as young as a year old can begin learning how to swim.

Swimming is an important safety skill for adults too, especially those who will be supervising kids near water, and it’s never too late to learn.

Avoid Car Seats in Boats

Car seats are essential for car safety, and it may seem logical to think they would also protect kids while boating. In the water, however, they can become dangerous.

While car seats may float briefly in the event of a water emergency, they sink quickly and a child wouldn’t be able to get free in the event they fell overboard or a boat capsized. So save the car seats for cars.

Don’t Restrain Children

Videos on social media have shown parents using bungee cords to keep kids on a boat or tethering child floats to keep them from getting too far away.

However, those same tethers can be deadly if a boat capsizes, and if kids float out of arm’s reach they are still at risk, especially if adults start paying less attention because they assume their child can’t float too far away.

In pools, also avoid any accessories that restrict a child’s movement, like mermaid tails. They may look cute but can increase the risk of drowning, especially for children who aren’t strong swimmers.

Wear Life Jackets

When it comes to boats and rivers, the easiest way to keep a child safe is with a life jacket. Look for one that is Coast Guard-approved and make sure kids are always wearing them when on the water.

Pick Colorful Swimwear

Swimwear for kids comes in all colors, but experts recommend avoiding blue because it’s harder to see if a child is underwater. When shopping for kid’s suits, the brighter the better. Contrasting colors like red or orange are also easier to see in a pool.

Use Caution with Flotation Devices

Things like floaties or floating seats designed for infants or toddlers may seem like a good way to keep kids safe. But they can also provide a false sense of security. Floaties can help a child gain confidence in the water, but adults should still stick close by.

Floats may be fun and relaxing for adults, but kids risk tipping over and becoming stuck in the water, even in floats especially designed for younger ages.

Don’t DIY Pool Solutions

One video went viral after a mom floated a playpen in her pool with her young children inside. Portrayed as a parenting hack to allow parents to relax, the video was eventually removed after many people pointed out it was unsafe.

Even if something seems like it can float, it’s not a good idea to use it in a pool because it’s not designed for water. Even a small amount of water collecting at the bottom of a playpen could be enough for a small child to drown. If you’re going to use floatation devices, stick to ones designed for that purpose.