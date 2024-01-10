Stanley cup mold? How to prevent getting sick

(NewsNation) — As Stanley cups continue to fly off store shelves, some social media users are reportedly worried they’re getting sick from mold building up in the cup’s lid.

“Very humbled after having a clogged throat and cough for weeks then finding mold in my Stanley. STAY SAFE OUR THERE,” TikTok user Ava Alfaro (@notavaalfaro) posted.

The secret to preventing the mold? It’s pretty simple. Soap, water and “deep clean under the top rubber part,” Alfaro wrote in the caption of her video.

In another TIkTok, Kait (@kaitrtot) posted a video showing how to deep clean each part of the Stanley, including the straw and detachable rubber part of the lid.

“A reminder to go clean your emotional support Stanley cup,” the TikToker wrote in the caption of the video.

It’s not surprising that mold is thriving in the lid of Stanley cups. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), mold “will grow in places with a lot of moisture.”

The CDC reports that long-term exposure can lead to a wide range of sicknesses, including a stuffy nose, asthma and even a fever or shortness of breath.

Kyle Casteel, senior hydration product manager at Stanley, shared expert tips with PEOPLE on how to properly wash your Stanley.

“Ideally, your Stanley Quencher or other favorite Stanley should be washed after each use. Keep your Stanley clean both inside and out for sanitary sipping!” he said.

The easiest way to clean your cup is by putting it in the dishwasher since most Stanley products are dishwasher-safe. If you go the handwashing route, Casteel said to use warm water and mild detergent. To dry it, use a clean towel or let it air dry.

If your Stanley needs a deep clean, “use a mixture of one part baking soda and one part warm water, and soak for up to an hour. Then clean with mild detergent once the solution is rinsed out,” Casteel said.