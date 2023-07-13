Startups compete to transform human reproduction methods

(NewsNation) — In a race to redefine human reproduction, biomedical startups are pursuing groundbreaking advancements that could revolutionize fertility treatments and reproductive health.

Innovative companies are working to reshape the way humans conceive and reproduce, as reported in a recent transcript of an interview by NPR health correspondent Rob Stein.

These startups are developing cutting-edge technologies and approaches in “the quest to create eggs and sperm in the lab for anyone with their own DNA.”

Stein interviewed Matt Krisiloff. one of the founders of a company called Conception.

According to reports, the commercial quest to artificially create children is nothing new. It is a process called in-vitro gametogenesis (IVG) and Conception claims it’s getting close to making it a reality for couples with fertility issues, as well as same-sex couples with the desire to share biological children.

“So basically, we’re trying to turn a type of stem cell called an induced pluripotent stem cell into a human egg, ultimately with the goal — if it’s safe — to do it for fertility purposes,” Krisiloff told NPR.

The NPR interview sheds light on the potential impact innovative advancements may have on the field of reproductive medicine, providing new options to individuals and couples facing reproductive challenges.

“It’s really exciting to be working on a technology that can change the life of millions of humans,” Pablo Hurtado, another Conception co-founder, told NPR.

The race for reproductive breakthroughs, however, also raises important ethical questions about the potential consequences of these advancements.

Krisiloff and his colleagues acknowledge the concerns but told NPR they would “welcome government regulation.”

“I think that’s a fair thing to worry about,” he said. “And there’s all sorts of gray areas that society really needs to figure out.”

Krisiloff said the company has only released a few details about their experiments, so independent scientists “can’t validate their claims, and some are skeptical.”

Krisiloff also said he’s confident his company is on the cusp of success.

“If it could lead to so many people being able to have families and children being able to have lives,” he said. “I just think that’s a really beautiful thing.”