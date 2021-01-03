Staying on track with your New Year’s resolutions

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — It’s a New Year and that means New Year’s resolutions, but sometimes — and especially during a pandemic — it can be difficult.

Denise McDermott, a holistic psychiatrist who focuses on living your best life, says mindset is the key.

“A lot of times a resolution seems like this big goal, but there’s so many steps in between,” she says. “And in order to make small steps and you actually have to be kind to yourself you have to be adaptive and you want to make sure you have fun.”

She says breaking a big goal into smaller steps. Like, instead of saying ‘Lose 20 pounds,’ you can reframe that goal to ‘Be mindful of my nutrition in the healthiest way possible.’

You can watch the full report in the player above.