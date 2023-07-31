Study: Eating strawberries daily can boost cognitive function

(NewsNation) — Daily consumption of strawberries can boost cognitive function and lower blood pressure, according to a new study.

The study, conducted at San Diego State University and funded by the California Strawberry Commission, was conducted in 35 healthy adults age 66 to 78. Participants who consumed 26 grams of freeze-dried strawberry powder daily for eight weeks saw a 5.2% increase in cognitive processing speed, according to a news release.

In addition, the group eating strawberries saw a systolic blood pressure decrease of 3.6% and total antioxidant capacity increase of 10.2%. The control group experienced increased serum triglycerides.

The results of the study were presented at Nutrition 2023, the annual meeting of the American Society of Nutrition.

Shirin Hooshmand, professor in the School of Exercise and Nutrition Sciences at San Diego State and principal investigator on the study, said in the news release the study “demonstrates that consuming strawberries may promote cognitive function and improve cardiovascular risk factors like hypertension.”

“We’re encouraged that a simple dietary change, like adding strawberries to the daily diet, may improve these outcomes in older adults,” he added.

The research adds to previous cases analyzing the health benefits of strawberries, which are high in antioxidants and vitamin C, according to WebMD.