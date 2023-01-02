Why are kids becoming more at risk for diabetes?

(NewsNation) — Researchers predict a nearly 700 percent increase in type 2 diabetes and a 65 percent increase in type 1 diabetes in children in the next 40 years, according to the SEARCH for Diabetes in Youth Study.

Dr. Eliza Holland, a pediatrician at UVA Children’s Hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia, joined “Morning in America” to discuss the latest projected surge in diabetes in children.

“Obesity has definitely been on the rise over the last several years, and we saw a definite worsening of obesity in children during COVID,” Holland said.

Holland provided some advice on how to stay proactive in the fight against diabetes and childhood obesity.

