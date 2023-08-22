Study: More than 1B likely to have osteoarthritis by 2050

(NewsNation) — More than 1 billion people are likely to be living with some form of osteoarthritis by 2050, according to a new study.

The research, published in The Lancet Rheumatology, found that cases of osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis, have increased substantially over the last 30 years because of aging, population growth and obesity.

The study was funded by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation as part of the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021, the group said in a news release.

Globally, 595 million people had osteoarthritis in 2020, equal to 7.6% of the total population, and an increase of 132.2% in total cases since 1990, according to the study. Osteoarthritis most frequently occurs in people older than 40, but the study found it affects 15% of the global population older than 30.

Osteoarthritis is most common in the knee and also afflicts the hand, hip and other joints includinng elbows and shoulders.

Researchers projects that by 2050, there will be an estimated 642 million people with knee osteoarthritis, 279 million with hand osteoarthritis, 62.6 million with hip osteoarthritis and 118 million with other types of osteoarthritis.

Compared to 2020, the projections are increase of 74.9% for knee, 48.6% for hand, 78.6% for hip and 95.1% for other types of osteoarthritis.

Osteoarthritis was more common in females than males.

“The reasons for gender differences in osteoarthritis prevalence are being investigated, but researchers believe that genetics, hormonal factors, and anatomical differences play a role,” said Dr. Jacek Kopek, senior author and professor in the School of Population and Public Health at the University of British Columbia.

Obesity has played a large role in the increase in case. A high body mass index was responsible for 4.6 million, or 20%, of cases in 2020. By contrast, high BMI was responsible for 16% of cases in 1990.

“Health care systems and governments have an opportunity to engage and participate in identifying vulnerable populations, addressing drivers of obesity, and developing management strategies to prevent or slow down the progression of osteoarthritis,” said Dr. Liane Ong, lead research scientist at IHME, who supervised and co-authored the study. “The role that physical inactivity plays in obesity and pain associated with osteoarthritis can have opposite and unintended negative cycles. For example, being physically active can prevent injuries earlier in life and can even be beneficial for someone with joint pain. It’s counterintuitive, but having joint pain doesn’t mean we should remain sedentary.”