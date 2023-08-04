Study reveals disparities in medical treatment for Black families

(NewsNation) — A study conducted by researchers from the Urban Institute highlights significant disparities in medical care experienced by African American patients.

The key findings of the study reveal that Black families encounter unequal treatment in health care settings, ranging from subtle biases to outright discrimination.

According to the study, more than one in five Black parents, 22%, reported unfair treatment, a rate that was 10 percentage points higher than that of parents who are white, Hispanic and additional races.

Additionally, 3% of all parents, and 9% of Black parents, reported that their children were treated or judged unfairly in health care settings in the past 12 months because of the parent’s or child’s race, ethnicity, country of origin or primary language.

Researchers found that racial disparities persist across different aspects of health care, including access to quality medical facilities, diagnosis, treatment plans and pain management.

The study also points to the role of implicit bias in influencing medical decisions.

The study, titled “What Extent Are Parents and Children Exposed to Bias and Unfair Treatment in Health Care?” highlights the need for health care providers to be more vigilant in acknowledging and addressing unconscious prejudices that may impact patient care.

The study is based on data from the nonprofit’s Health Reform Monitoring Survey, a nationally representative internet-based survey of adults ages 18 to 64.