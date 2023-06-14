Study shows racial, economic disparities in food allergies

(NewsNation) — A new study indicates disparities in food allergies, showing that people of color as well as individuals from lower-income brackets are more likely to be impacted compared to white individuals.

According to the study, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, Asian, Black and Hispanic individuals were more likely to report having food allergies than white individuals.

White individuals across all ages had the lowest rate of reported food allergies, 9.5%, compared with Asian, 10.5%; Hispanic, 10.6%; and Black, 10.6%, the study showed.

Among people with food allergies, the lowest rates of severe allergies were reported in Asian, 46.9%, and white, 47.8%, respondents.

Black individuals reported the highest rates of multiple food allergies at 50.6%.

Additionally, the study found the prevalence of food allergies was lowest among households in the highest income bracket, specifically, households that earned more than $150,000 per year.

The study surveyed 51, 819 households and a total of 78,851 people from October 2015 to September 2016. The study looked at food allergies among people of all ages.

According to JAMA, food allergies affect approximately 8% of children and 11% of adults in the U.S.