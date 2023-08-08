Study: Tropical plant in China contains anti-obesity properties

FILE: High-dose oral versions of the medication in the weight-loss drug Wegovy may work as well as injections at paring pounds and improving health, including hard-to-treat people with diabetes, according to research released Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

(NewsNation) — A tropical plant native to Hainan Island, China, helps suppress an increase in body weight, a research group at the Graduate School of Human Life and Ecology at Osaka Metropolitan University found.

Researchers say an extract of leaves from the plant Mallotus furetianus (MFE) “significantly suppressed the increase” in body weight and body fat when testing on mice used to study obesity.

“Our research group is searching for food ingredients with anti-obesity effects, based on the idea that if we can find and incorporate them into our daily diets, we can contribute to people’s health and longevity,” professor Akiko Kojima, who led the research, said in a news release. “These results not only suggest a link between Mallotus furetianus extract and anti-obesity effects but also indicate its potential as a new food ingredient with anti-obesity properties.”

Osaka Metropolitan University’s research results were published in the Food Science & Nutrition journal.

According to Forbes Health, more than 1 billion people worldwide have obesity, including 650 million adults, 340 million adolescents and 39 million children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people who are considered overweight or obese are at an increased risk for many serious health conditions and diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, some types of cancer and mental illness.