Summer camps see rise in mental health issues among kids

(NewsNation) — According to a recent report from The New York Times, summer camps across the nation have witnessed an alarming increase in the severity of mental health issues among young people.

Dr. Corey Herbert, assistant professor at LSU Health Sciences Center, joined “On Balance With Leland Vittert” to discuss the issue, saying, “These numbers have jumped up so high, and so quickly.”

According to the Times, camp directors have reported cases of suicidal ideation, eating disorders and binge drinking among teens and young adults, pushing camp counselors — often young themselves — to their limits.

“We would have five to 10 patients a year that would have anxiety or suicidal ideations,” Herbert said of years past. “And now, in the last 15 years, I might have, you know, 15 a week of anxiety and one a week of suicidal ideation.”

Experts are pointing to the phenomenon of “Fear of Missing Out,” or FOMO, as a driving factor behind the surge in mental health issues.

“We think it has a lot to do with FOMO,” Herbert said. “Why do you know about FOMO? It is because of the phone, because of all of the overexposure and all of the over-information that children get at a very young age.”

Herbert pointed out that the prevalence of FOMO, fueled by constant exposure to information through smartphones and social media, has played a significant role in escalating anxiety levels among young individuals.

“It’s overwhelming,” he said. “They don’t know what they don’t know. They don’t know what they should know. And then they get anxiety because anxiety comes from the future. You don’t get an anxiety about the past and you don’t get anxiety and depression about the present. You get it because you have anxiety about what’s going to happen. And if you don’t know what’s going to happen, then it makes you nervous.”

While many discussions have centered on treatment and destigmatizing mental health, the root causes of the crisis have largely gone unaddressed.

Herbert stressed that regulating and moderating exposure to information, particularly among young children, could help mitigate the rising anxiety levels and restore a healthier balance between digital engagement and mental well-being.

The impact of this information overload is especially pronounced in urban areas, where connectivity is highest.

Research has shown that suicide rates among teens have risen 74% in urban areas since 2010, compared to 40% in non-metro regions.

“Believe it or not, when you take a child that is in an urban area, and then take them to a rural area, they (experience a decrease in the) amount of anxiety,” Herbert said.