Survey: Less than half of Americans know of 988 suicide hotline

(NewsNation) — A new survey conducted by YouGov found that most Americans have not heard of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

The poll was conducted online over the course of a few days in June among 1,000 U.S. adults. YouGov discovered that 7% of those surveyed said they’ve heard a lot about the crisis hotline, while 38% said they’ve heard a little about it.

92% of those surveyed were able to accurately remember 911, the number for local emergency services, but only 14% were able to provide 988 as the number for the Suicide and Crisis lifeline.

The U.S. launched 988, the three-digit dialing code that connects callers to a national suicide prevention hotline, one year ago. The first call to 911 was placed in 1968.

More than half of Americans surveyed say they’ve called 911. Just 8% said they have contacted 988.

When people call or text the 988 lifeline, they are connected with trained counselors at local crisis centers who provide free and confidential emotional support to those in distress. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in the U.S. and is funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The previous 988 crisis lifeline (1-800-273-8255) is also still available.