Syphilis in newborns: Why is it happening? Can it be treated?

This 1966 microscope photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a tissue sample with the presence of numerous, corkscrew-shaped, darkly-stained, Treponema pallidum spirochetes, the bacterium responsible for causing syphilis. (Skip Van Orden/CDC via AP)

(NewsNation) — In a report earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported syphilis cases in newborns from the United States skyrocketed in 2022.

There were more than 3,700 babies born with congenital syphilis last year, which is 10 times more than a decade ago and a 32% increase from 2021.

Local communities are seeing rising cases of syphilis in their populations as well.

NewsNation local affiliate KXAN reports the Austin Public Health in Texas says congenital syphilis cases in Travis County increased by about 40% from 2018 to 2021. In Utah’s Salt Lake County, the health department said it’s seen an 800% increase in syphilis in women for the last few years, FOX13 reports.

What is syphilis?

The CDC defines syphilis as a sexually transmitted infection that, without treatment, can develop in stages. These stages each have different signs and systems.

This infection can be contracted with a syphilis sore during vaginal, anal or oral sex and can also be spread from a mother to her unborn baby. However, the CDC notes one cannot get syphilis through casual contact with objects,

What are the symptoms?

A small sore called a chancre is the first symptom of syphilis. Often painless, the Mayo Clinic writes that the sore appears at the spot where the bacteria entered the person’s body.

Some people get multiple chancres, while others get only one. A rash may appear in the first few weeks after after a chancre heals, the Mayo Clinic said. This rash is often not itchy and might look rough, red or reddish-brown, or it could be so faint it’s hard to see.

Symptoms in the second stage of syphilis include wartlike sores in the mouth or genital area, hair loss, muscle aches, fever, sore throat, fatigue, weight loss and swollen lymph nodes.

Those who aren’t treated may move into what’s called the “latent” stage of syphilis, during which they’ll have no symptoms. While the latent stage can last for years, per the Mayo Clinic, without treatment, the disease can lead to major health issues.

About 30 to 40% of those with syphilis who are not treated for it get tertiary syphilis, which can damage the brain, nerves, eyes, heart, blood vessels, liver, bones and joints.

Why are newborns getting syphilis?

The CDC writes that almost nine in 10 cases of newborn syphilis in 2022 could have been prevented with testing and treatment during pregnancy. More than half of those who tested positive while pregnant did not receive treatment, however.

A major risk factor is where people live: CDC data shows that more than 70% of the U.S. population lived in counties with high rates of syphilis among reproductive-age women.

A combination of individual and system-level barriers stop women from getting treatment for syphilis. These include people not having insurance, systemic racism, limited health care access, or substance use, the CDC said.

Systemic racism plays a part, according to the CDC, as there are deeply entrenched social determinants of health that can prevent people from getting quality health care.

While the CDC has recommended that all pregnant women be tested for syphilis at their first prenatal visit, poor access to prenatal care, especially in rural areas, makes that difficult. Treatment later in pregnancy can also be difficult, as multiple shots are typically necessary, and these have to be completed at least 30 days before delivery.

To get more people treated and prevent syphilis in newborns, the CDC suggests:

Patients start syphilis treatment right away following a positive rapid test

Using rapid syphilis testing and treatment during pregnancy in settings like emergency departments, syringe service programs, prisons/jails, maternal and child health programs

Addressing syphilis before pregnancy in counties with high infection rates

Working with local community health workers who can help overcome barriers to tests, treatment

How do you treat syphilis?

Syphilis is curable with the right antibiotics, the CDC states — though it cautions that treatment might still not undo damage from an infection.

A single injection of long-acting benzathine penicillin G can cure the early stages. The CDC says three doses of benzathine penicillin G are recommended.

For more information, people can go to the CDC’s STI Treatment Guidelines.

Those being treated for syphilis are urged to avoid sexual contact with new partners until their sores are completely healed. Sexual partners should also be notified so they can get treated.