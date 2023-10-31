Tai chi improved memory in older adults: Study

(NewsNation) — A new study revealed that cognitive tai chi therapy has emerged as a treatment option for older adults suffering from mild memory-retention issues.

The study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine journal, showed that the positive outcomes lasted for more than 48 weeks.

Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), which negatively impacts cognitive functions and the ability to perform multiple tasks simultaneously, is a growing concern in the aging process. To combat the risk of dementia associated with MCI, researchers have explored a physical-cognitive integrated treatment approach.

The study involved 318 older adults who reported memory decline or concern, with a Clinical Dementia Rating global score of 0.5 or lower at the beginning of the research.

All participants engaged in exercise sessions from the comfort of their homes via real-time videoconferencing. These sessions, lasting one hour each, took place semiweekly for a span of 24 weeks.

The study did not include a non-exercise control group, and all participants had either subjective or mild cognitive impairment.