(NewsNation) — Teenage girls are increasingly experiencing mental health issues, including suicidal thoughts, as well as sexual violence.

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show 30 percent of teen girls have seriously considered suicide, an increase of 60 percent from 10 years ago. One in 10 girls say they’ve been forced to have sex, a 27 percent increase since 2019.

Dr. Lisa Strohman, a clinical psychologist, told NewsNation messages from media, including social media, make girls believe their sexualization is what gives them value.

“In these online forums and these online platforms, [they are] being encouraged and being actually shown how to become more sexualized. And the truth of the matter is, they are normalizing it at a rapid pace,” she said.

The pressure for girls to be sexual isn’t new, but the algorithms in social media lead girls down that path in a deliberate way, Strohman said, and help create the mental health crisis.

For parents, Strohman said the best thing to do is be aware of how often their children use their devices, and especially how much time they may spend alone using them. Parents should also be on the lookout for changes in behavior, including withdrawing.

“They’re withdrawing and pulling away from the family, that’s definitely the biggest red sign,” she said.