Study: Facing violence in teenage dating has long-term risks

(NewsNation) — Teens who experience dating violence in their adolescence are at a higher risk for partner violence as adults, and a range of other high-risk behaviors, a study by the American Academy of Pediatrics found.

But one expert says parents need to watch out for abusive relationships even earlier on.

“A lot of times when we wait until they’re teenagers, it might be too late. It doesn’t mean that you can’t recognize it, but means that you know, those windows of opening might have closed or that they have already made decisions,” said psychiatrist Dr. Sue Varma.

Varma joined NewsNation’s “Morning in America” to discuss the newly released study.

She says open communication is the key to preventing or stopping abuse early. “Have a very direct, open, honest conversation, make eye contact, put everything aside and be very direct. ‘Are you getting hurt? Are you ever feeling as if you’re being disrespected? Are words being said to you? Have you ever been hit? Have you ever been asked or forced coerced into doing something physically sexually, that you didn’t want to do?'”

The study also found female adolescents reporting teenage dating violence could be at a higher risk of adverse outcomes compared with male adolescents.

“It’s important to see also signs that are nonverbal, where your teen is withdrawing, they’re crying more, they’re staying up much later. They might be using substances, they appear intoxicated to you, their grades are slipping their friend group is dropping,” Varma added.