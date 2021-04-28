The 6 signs of ‘hurry sickness’

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — For anyone who is married to, related to, works with, or knows a type-A personality, the signs of “hurry sickness” may be obvious.
It’s not a diagnosable condition, but it’s a behavior pattern experts are seeing a lot of right now.
The six signs
- You treat everything like a race
- You find it impossible to do just one task at a time
- You get highly irritable when encountering a delay
- You feel perpetually behind schedule
- You interrupt or talk over people
- You’re obsessed with checking things off your to-do list
Clinical psychologist Dr. John Duffy joined NewsNation on Tuesday with advice for those with the behavior.