The 6 signs of ‘hurry sickness’

Health

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — For anyone who is married to, related to, works with, or knows a type-A personality, the signs of “hurry sickness” may be obvious.

It’s not a diagnosable condition, but it’s a behavior pattern experts are seeing a lot of right now.

The six signs
  • You treat everything like a race
  • You find it impossible to do just one task at a time
  • You get highly irritable when encountering a delay
  • You feel perpetually behind schedule
  • You interrupt or talk over people
  • You’re obsessed with checking things off your to-do list

Clinical psychologist Dr. John Duffy joined NewsNation on Tuesday with advice for those with the behavior.

