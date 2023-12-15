US health panel suggests therapy for overweight children

(NewsNation) — With 20% of children in the United States being considered obese, health officials are urging early intervention with therapy.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force says children as young as six should receive at least 26 hours of intensive counseling to tackle the issue.

The task force said behavioral weight management therapy was associated with small decreases in body mass index after six to 12 months.

Dr. Timothy Quinn, a board-certified family medicine and obesity specialist, told NewsNation the idea has merit.

“The research has demonstrated that this type of counseling — this early intervention with these young children that are living with obesity — is actually beneficial,” Quinn said.

Quinn said the counseling is based on educating children on lifestyle habits, including more exercise, less screen time and healthier meals.

In addition to education, Quinn believes including the child’s family in the therapy would also be beneficial.

“This combination of intensive counseling involving the parents, the research has shown that it is very helpful for these young people that are living with obesity.”