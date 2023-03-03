Man seeks to lose 50 pounds on an all-McDonald’s diet

(NewsNation) — A Nashville man’s quest to lose weight is bringing him to McDonald’s — for 100 days in a row.

“The only thing going into my body comes from a drive-thru window,” said 56-year-old Kevin Maginnis.

His goal is to lose 50 pounds and make a point about portion control along the way.

“People get gastric bypass gastric sleeves. What are they doing? They’re limiting how much food they can put in their body,” explained Maginnis. “Well, I don’t have to go under a knife to be able to do the same thing. Just cut the food in half.”

And for now, it’s working. Maginnis says he’s down 13 pounds in just 11 days of his unorthodox diet.

If you’re wondering if he’s doing anything else like getting more exercise, taking special vitamins or drinking green juice … Maginnis says he’s not.

“No. We’re isolating food only,” he said, “And I say ‘we’ because all the followers — were just isolating food. I’m not doing any extra exercise, just normal movement.”

And he’s not kidding when he says “followers.” Maginnis has about 28,000 followers on TikTok, where he posts updates on his journey.

Before starting the all-Golden Arches diet, Maginnis said his bloodwork was going in the “wrong direction,” as he put it.

“I’m going to be posting throughout the whole 100 days so everyone can see the transformation,” he said. “I expect to be down 50 pounds, but I expect my bloodwork to be better and my health to improve through this whole process.”

But he admits it’s a mixed bag of feedback.

He says about 30% of people are supportive, 30% tell him he’s “going to die” and he’s “crazy,” and everyone else is waiting to see if the idea is going to be a “finish line or a train wreck.”