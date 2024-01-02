A law measuring waistlines may help fight obesity in the UK

(NewsNation) — Obesity concerns, particularly among children, are notably high in the United Kingdom; consequently, health officials are contemplating implementing a strategy similar to one used in Japan to address the issue.

One U.K. obesity organization leader asserts children as young as five should measure their waistlines to track weight gain.

In Japan, a controversial law known as the “Metabo” Law mandates employees aged 45 to 74 to undergo annual waistline measurements from their employers. If no weight loss occurs after three months, guidance is provided. This law seeks to reduce the risk of conditions like heart disease and diabetes associated with metabolic syndrome.

According to the United Kingdom’s House of Commons Library, 10% of British children aged four to five were considered obese in 2022, rising to nearly a quarter for children aged 10 to 11.



“It’s quite right to urge that waist measurements now be taken annually from the time a child first goes to school,” Tam Fry, chair of the National Obesity Forum in the U.K., told The Telegraph.

He also noted measuring young children aids in monitoring some crucial weight-related ailments.

Meanwhile in America, there’s a different approach.

While many places can terminate employees for being overweight, more cities are limiting this authority. Last year, New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed a bill preventing discrimination based on a person’s height or weight in employment, housing, and public accommodations.

Similar actions have been taken in places like San Francisco and Madison, Wisconsin, where discrimination based on weight is also banned.

The U.S. has a notably high obesity rate, surpassing 35%, according to the CDC. Britain’s rate is somewhat lower at 27%, as per data from the World Obesity Federation. However, both countries are overshadowed by Japan, where the obesity rate is less than 5%.