Ultra-processed food increases death risk in diabetics: Study

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Eating ultra-processed food (UPF) can increase a person’s risk of death due to cardiovascular disease by 1.7 times when diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, a new study revealed.

The study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition followed 1,065 diabetic individuals for 12 years from 2005 to 2017. Researchers found that participants who reported higher consumption of UPF had a 60% higher risk of dying from any cause, The Print reported.

Food intake was measured by a 188-item food-frequency questionnaire, and was calculated as the ratio between UPF and total food eaten, the study said.

The study also found higher UPF consumption in Type 2 diabetes participants led to reduced survival and a higher cardiovascular death rate.

Researchers recommended that Type 2 diabetes patients should limit UPF intake and prioritize a diet based on nutritional requirements.

However, it’s important to note the study also found the negative effects of a diet full of UPF may outweigh the benefits of a Mediterranean diet, which is highly recommended for Type 2 diabetes patients to follow because it is high in fiber, healthy fats and low in sugar, Medical News Today reported.