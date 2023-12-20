US 2022 health care spending exceeds 6 nations with universal care combined

(NewsNation) — The United States’ annual health care spending appears to be returning to pre-pandemic trends, according to a new report from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Health care spending in the U.S. rose 4.1% in 2022 to $4.5 trillion, the report revealed. Officials say it indicates a return to pre-pandemic patterns after two years of unpredictability.
Analysts indicated that the growth was driven by spending on Medicaid and private health insurance, with the insured share of the population surging to a historic high of 92%.
The number of uninsured Americans declined for the third straight year to 26.6 million from 28.5 million in 2021.
Spending on health care surged 10.6% in 2020 and declined to 3.2% in the following year.
The estimated health care spending per person in the U.S. stood at about $13,493 in 2022.
Personal spending on hospital care, dental, clinical and physician services slowed down; however, non-personal expenses increased — driven by a spike in the net cost of insurance.
Medicaid spending surged 9.6%, reaching $805.7 billion, and private health insurance spending grew 5.9%, totaling $1.3 trillion. Medicare spending rose 5.9% to $944.3 billion.