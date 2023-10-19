Over 500,000 US households lack plumbing access: Report

(NewsNation) — More than 500,000 U.S. households lacked complete plumbing access in 2021, according to American Community Survey (ACS) data from the Census Bureau.

Of the 522,752 households without total plumbing access, 347,943 did not have a bath or shower, 419,971 did not have hot or cold running water, and 246,884 had neither. The lack of access is known as “plumbing poverty.”

According to a review of the ACS data, plumbing poverty levels have fluctuated over the past 20 years. The last time plumbing poverty levels surpassed current levels was in 2011. At that time, 499,903 U.S. households were without a shower or bath, 536,397 did not have hot or cold running water, and 398,435 households had neither. The highest levels of plumbing poverty were reportedly in 2008.

Texas, California, Florida, New York and Pennsylvania are the states recorded as having the most instances of plumbing poverty in 2021.

Analysts say the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey has “some notable data gaps,” including how the numbers focus on people in residences and does not account for those experiencing homelessness.