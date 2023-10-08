UV gel nail polish dryers pose cancer risk: study

(NewsNation) — Ultraviolet gel nail polish dryers can damage DNA, increasing cancer risk in those who use them, a study has found.

The study, published in Nature Communications, says that frequent use of the dryers can damage DNA in the hands and increase the risk of skin cancer.

The gel, also known as oligomers, that makes the manicure last longer, requires UV radiation in order to harden into polymers.

While more research is needed, health experts advise switching back to traditional manicures as the cancerous effects of UV radiation are widely documented.

Anyone can develop skin cancer, but according to the Wexner Medical Center at The Ohio State University, the following people are most at risk: