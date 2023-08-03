VA launches mobile medical units to serve homeless veterans

Washington DC/USA Mar 25 2019/Signboard of United States Department of Veterans Affairs(VA).The VA stands in front of Lafayette Square Park in the north of the White House.

(NewsNation) — The Department of Veterans Affairs is deploying more than two dozen mobile medical units to expand health care access to homeless and at-risk veterans.

The first of 25 units arrived Thursday at the VA Orlando Healthcare System. The others will be rolled out over the next six months in cities across the country.

“Veterans experiencing homelessness face a variety of barriers to accessing health care, including a lack of transportation,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said in a statement. “With these new mobile medical units, homeless and at-risk Veterans don’t have to visit VA hospitals — we come right to them.”

Mobile medical units are vans or trucks that move from one location to another to provide access to a private space for veterans to meet with medical providers for primary care, women’s health, audiology, laboratory, and telehealth services, the VA said.

The mobile medical units will be delivered to the following cities:

Aug. 14 in Oklahoma City

Aug. 14 in Los Angeles

Aug. 28 in Minneapolis

Aug. 28 in Atlanta

Sept. 18 in San Diego

Sept. 18 in Cincinnati

Sept. 25 in Montgomery, Alabama

Sept. 29 in Salt Lake City

Sept. 29 in West Haven, Connecticut

Oct. 2 in Tacoma, Washington

Oct. 2 in Seattle

Oct. 16 in Hampton, Virginia

Oct. 16 in Chicago

Nov. 6 in Charleston, South Carolina

Nov. 6 in Bay Pines, Florida

Nov. 13 in Lexington, Kentucky

Nov. 13 in Cleveland

Nov. 20 in Omaha, Nebraska

Nov. 20 in Birmingham, Alabama

Dec. 18 in Reno, Nevada

Dec. 22 in Las Vegas

Jan. 22 in New Orleans

Jan. 29 in Tucson, Arizona

Feb. 26 in San Francisco

The initiative is part of an investment by the Biden administration to address veteran homelessness. The White House has also directed funding for legal services, employment services and housing programs.

In 2022, VA housed more than 40,000 formerly homeless veterans and prevented more than 17,700 veterans and their families from falling into homelessness, the agency said. It also helped nearly 191,700 additional families who were experiencing financial difficulties retain their homes or avoid foreclosure.