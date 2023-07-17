What is a ‘vampire facial’ and is it safe?

Plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Somenek examines the face of his patient Hudson Young, 52, who had a lower face and neck lift, an upper and lower eyelid surgery and laser resurfacing done in October 2020, in Dr. Someneks clinic in Washington, DC on February 22, 2021. – Sitting in the consulting room of a swanky cosmetic surgery clinic in downtown Washington, Hudson Young removes his mask, under the satisfied eye of his surgeon. Like a growing number of Americans, he decided in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic to resort to surgery to improve his appearance, driven by the increase in video calls and the possibility of recovering from the privacy of his home. (Photo by Agnes BUN / AFP) (Photo by AGNES BUN/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — A patient in New Mexico says they contracted HIV after getting a “vampire facial,” raising questions about how safe the popular procedure actually is.

A “vampire facial” is a microneedling treatment using platelet-rich plasma from the patient’s own blood. It is officially called a platelet-rich plasma facial, or PRP.

The procedure is often used to support wound healing, and can also be used to trigger collagen production to make skin look younger.

The vampire facial has become a staple in the beauty industry, in part due to the influence of the Kardashians, who post startling images of the procedure on social media. Though the facial has visible results, it is not without risks.

“This is one of the most common non-surgical, non-invasive skin procedures that we do to help stimulate hydration, minimize fine lines. There’s no heat involved so it’s safe for all skin types,” said Jennifer Hollander, a board-certified nurse practitioner.

The facial starts with extracting blood from a patient’s arm. The blood is spun in a centrifuge to separate the plasma, which is then applied to the face. This is followed by multiple passes of a microneedle, which creates tiny channels in the skin that allow the direct absorption of the plasma.

The procedure can blur lines and wrinkles lasting up to a year and can cost well over $1,500.

“For many of us, it seemed like it was a great way to get a refresh without having to go under the knife. You just got something that made you look fresher and it was your own blood,” said lifestyle reporter Kym Douglas.

However, since the procedure involves blood and needles, there is always a risk of cross-contamination.

HIV infections are still surfacing in New Mexico five years after the shutdown of an unlicensed spa in Albuquerque. So far, five HIV infections have been linked to the spa, and one person has now contracted AIDS.

The owner of VIP Spa pleaded guilty to practicing medicine without a license last year. Licensed professionals are now saying the situation in New Mexico highlights the need to properly research providers as the demand for the procedure remains high.

It is worth noting that vampire facials have not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.