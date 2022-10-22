(NewsNation) — About 1,000 students at a Virginia high school have fallen ill, leading the district to cancel activities through the weekend, according to reports from multiple news outlets.

School officials in Stafford County, Virginia, told NBC 4 Washington that nearly half the 2,100 person student body had come down with flu-like symptoms as of Friday.

“Due to the high number of student and staff illnesses reported this week, all Stafford High School activities and athletics scheduled through Sunday, October 23, are canceled,” the school wrote on its official Facebook page.

Stafford high said it would reassess the situation on Monday.

School officials are working with local health officials to identify the root cause of the illness, a spokesperson told NBC.

The news comes as doctors across the country continue to encourage Americans to get their flu shots.

After flu hit historically low levels during the COVID-19 pandemic, experts fear it may be poised for a comeback. The main clue: A nasty flu season just ended in Australia.

The shot could be especially important for older adults over the age of 65, who are more vulnerable to complications from the flu.

The CDC advises a flu vaccine by the end of October but says they can be given any time during flu season. It takes about two weeks for protection to set in.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.