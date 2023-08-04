Cost of weight loss drugs lowers adult interest to use them: Poll

FILE – This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers, Thursday, June 1, 2023, not to use off-brand versions of the popular weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy sold online because they might not contain the same ingredients as the prescription products and may not be safe or effective. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — New prescription drugs, originally improved to treat type 2 diabetes, have recently gained a lot of attention for their potential effectiveness as weight loss drugs. In fact, nearly half of adults claimed they would at least be interested in taking a safe, effective prescription drug to lose weight, a new poll found.

However, despite their initial willingness to potentially try out the new drugs, many people lost interest when they were presented with financial and medical drawbacks, the KFF Health Tracking Poll revealed.

Ozempic and Wegovy recently revealed its pill-based approach led to a 15.1% drop in weight over a span of 68 weeks. About 44% of participants said they would take the drug if it was in pill form, which may soon become a reality.

However, there were side effects. About 80% of participants receiving any size dose of oral semaglutide experienced things like mild to moderate intestinal problems, such as nausea, constipation and diarrhea.

In the 50-milligram obesity trial, there was evidence of higher rates of benign tumors in people who took the drug versus a placebo. In addition, about 13% of those who took the drug had “altered skin sensations,” such as tingling or extra sensitivity.

But, it’s not just about the results: It’s worth noting that these pills could come at a fraction of the cost compared to other alternatives.

Injections for weight loss treatments often exceed $10,000 per year for the average American.

The pills have the potential of being up to 70% cheaper compared to injectable treatments.

However, Medicare doesn’t cover Ozempic for weight loss — only for diabetes. Nor does Medicare cover Wegovy, a weight loss drug that uses the same active ingredient as Ozempic.

The poll found that only 16% of respondents said they would still be interested in the pill if it was not covered by insurance.

It also found that 80% of voters believe insurers should cover the cost of the drugs for people who have been diagnosed by a doctor as overweight. Just over half of the adults believe the drugs should be covered for anyone who wants to lose weight, the poll said.

But the truth is, those who are largely covered by Medicare or don’t have insurance at all, most likely wouldn’t be able to afford the costs of the prescription drugs.