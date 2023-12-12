Recent anthrax outbreaks and what you should know

(NewsNation) — Five countries in Africa have reported outbreaks of anthrax. The disease has been weaponized the past, so here’s what you need to know about the potentially deadly illness.

What is anthrax?

Anthrax is a disease caused by a bacteria, Bacillus anthracis, which occurs naturally in soil. It’s rare in the U.S. and most common in central and South America, sub-Saharan Africa, central and southwestern Asia, the Caribbean and southern and eastern Europe.

Where are the current outbreaks?

Kenya, Malawi, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe are reporting outbreaks of anthrax, with more than 1,000 cases reported.

How is anthrax transmitted?

Executive director of health and community education at Piedmont Health, Dr. Jayne Morgan told NewsNation the current outbreaks are most likely caused by those working with livestock.

“What we likely are seeing is an increase in food insecurity. So not only the handling of the livestock, but perhaps the consumption of contaminated meat as well,” she said.

Anthrax spores can also be inhaled directly from soil. Human-to-human transmission is possible, Morgan said, but rare.

Are the outbreaks related to terrorism?

No. While those in the U.S. may be most familiar with anthrax due to letters containing Bacillus anthracis spores that were sent to leaders in the early 2000s, most outbreaks are related to environmental exposure through agriculture or livestock. Just because there’s an outbreak doesn’t mean anything nefarious is at work.

“We see them oftentimes in people whose careers and the type of work that they do, puts them in contact with animals constantly,” Morgan said.

What happens if someone is exposed to anthrax?

Anthrax can be contracted several different ways and symptoms vary based on how one comes into contact with the spores.

Skin-related anthrax can cause raised, itchy bumps, swelling and flu-like symptoms. If anthrax comes into contact with an open wound, the infection can develop into an open sore.

Ingesting anthrax can cause symptoms including nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, loss of appetite, fever, bloody diarrhea, sore throat and a swollen neck.

Inhaled anthrax, the most deadly form of the disease, can cause flu-like symptoms, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, nausea, coughing up blood, painful swallowing, a high fever, difficulty breathing, shock and meningitis.

How is anthrax exposure treated?

Anthrax is treated with antibiotics and antitoxins. Without treatment, it can be fatal and in the case of inhaled anthrax, may be deadly even if treated.

An anthrax vaccine is available to members of the military and some people whose jobs may bring them into contact with anthrax spores.

How worried should people be right now?

Morgan said there’s no reason for the public to be alarmed. Still, she said it’s a good reminder of the importance of safety procedures.

“Oftentimes, people just become lacks as well and comfortable in their practices and have forgotten a bit about anthrax,” she said. “We have these outbreaks that reawaken us to how we actually should be managing our environment.”