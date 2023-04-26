What’s a ‘sleep divorce,’ and can it help you get more rest?

Young woman sleeping peacefully on her bed at home

(NewsNation) — In a world where getting a good night’s sleep is becoming increasingly difficult, a new trend is emerging: sleep divorce.

According to experts, sleep divorce is when couples sleep in separate beds or rooms to improve their individual sleep quality.

The benefits of sleep divorce can include better sleep, improved mood and increased intimacy.

Dr. Erin Flynn-Evans, a consultant to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, told CBS News, “There are benefits for some partners to sleep separately.”

More and more couples are opting for sleep divorce due to different sleep schedules, snoring or other sleep disturbances.

Today.com reported that sleep divorce can even improve a couple’s sex life.

In a survey of 3,000 Americans, Mattress Daily found that more than 30% of respondents nationwide would like to file for a sleep divorce.

A sleep expert, interviewed by CNBC, provided tips for couples considering sleep divorce, including communication and compromise.

However, the expert also warned that sleep divorce may not work for everyone and encouraged couples to seek professional help if needed.

As the trend of sleep divorce continues to grow, it remains to be seen whether it will become a permanent solution for couples struggling with sleep issues.

Nevertheless, it seems clear that prioritizing sleep is becoming increasingly important in modern relationships.