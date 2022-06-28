White House launches reproductive health website; how to use it

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden’s administration launched a website Friday, soon after the Supreme Court’s abortion decision, providing pregnant people with information on reproductive health care services.

Called ReproductiveRights.gov, the website informs users that although the Supreme Court ended federally protected abortion access, it still remains legal in many states.

“Reproductive health care, including access to birth control and safe and legal abortion care, is an essential part of your health and well-being,” the website said.

The site details where people can find abortion services, including funds and resources to help get the procedure, using https://www.abortionfinder.org/. The site also offers information on birth control, and what plans are covered under the Affordable Care Act, including emergency contraception, hormonal methods and implanted devices. One section of ReproductiveRights.gov explains what to do for those without health insurance as well.

According to the Wall Street Journal, a White House official said the website had been developed ahead of time in anticipation of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

“Get accurate and up-to-date information on your right to access reproductive health care at ReproductiveRights.gov,” President Joe Biden said on Twitter Friday evening.

This isn’t the only way the Biden administration is pushing back on the Supreme Court’s decision. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra unveiled what he said is an “action plan” on abortion access Tuesday, according to ABC News. Although Becerra admitted there’s no “magic bullet” that would reverse the ruling, he said the administration and top legal advisers are exploring every option.

Parts of the action plan include directing the Office of Civil Rights to ensure patient privacy of those seeking reproductive care, ABC reported, and taking steps to increase access to medication abortion.

ABC said, however, that Becerra did not immediately have many details on how that will work yet, instead telling reporters to “stay tuned.”

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland also put out a statement Friday saying the Justice Department disagrees with the Court’s decision.

“Under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, the Department will continue to protect healthcare providers and individuals seeking reproductive health services in states where those services remain legal. This law prohibits anyone from obstructing access to reproductive health services through violence, threats of violence or property damage,” he said.