Why are cities and states declaring monkeypox an emergency?

FILE – People line up at a monkeypox vaccination site on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Encino, Calif. California’s public health officer said they are pressing for more vaccine and closely monitoring the spread of the monkeypox virus. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

(NewsNation) — Growing concern over the rapidly spreading monkeypox virus has led three states to declare public health emergencies in just a matter of days and on Tuesday President Joe Biden announced the team that will oversee the federal response to the outbreak.

State officials say the emergency declarations will help them expand and better coordinate resources to combat the virus that has been spreading across the country since it first arrived stateside in May.

As of Aug. 2, more than 6,300 monkeypox cases have been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) nationwide — a number that has grown exponentially over the past month.

Cases have been identified in all but two states around the country and of those, nearly half are in just three states, where emergency declarations are now in place:

Unlike COVID-19, which can be spread via face-to-face conversations, monkeypox is primarily spread through close skin-to-skin contact, which includes hugging and kissing but also shared bedding and clothing. For that reason, it’s considered much less contagious than coronavirus.

But the slow response from the federal government and recent uptick in cases has local leaders calling for additional resources.

“We are at a very scary place. And we don’t want to be ignored by the federal government in our need,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who declared a health emergency at the city level last week.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide emergency declaration will expand the number of personnel who are allowed to administer federally approved monkeypox vaccines, which have proven to be highly effective against the virus.

In San Francisco, where the 368 monkeypox cases account for nearly one-third of the state’s total, city officials have continually pressed the federal government for additional doses.

Last week, U.S. health regulators said more than 800,000 monkeypox vaccines would soon become available for distribution after weeks of delays.

Data from the California Department of Public Health shows monkeypox is spreading especially fast among gay men, who account for more than 90% of the state’s cases where the person’s sexual orientation is known.

But that trend has also led to misunderstandings and stigma associated with the virus, specifically, the misconception that monkeypox is a sexually transmitted disease or that it’s only being spread by certain groups of people.

“No single individual or community is to blame for the spread of any virus. Monkeypox can affect anyone as it spreads by skin-to-skin contact, as well as from sharing items like clothing, bedding and towels,” California Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón said in a statement.

Several monkeypox cases in the U.S. have already been reported among women and children.

Due to the short supply of vaccines, health departments are limiting vaccines to those considered most at risk. In New York, you can find information about how to get vaccinated here. You can find additional information for San Francisco here and for Los Angeles here.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced a new monkeypox federal response team but has yet to declare a state of emergency.

The World Health Organization has declared the monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries a global emergency.