Women’s health no better now than at height of pandemic: Survey

Medicine doctor and stethoscope using notepad, and tablet with medical network connection and growth chart on laptop, in office

(NewsNation) — Women’s health is no better now than it was at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new health survey revealed.

The latest Hologic Global Women’s Health Index survey broken down by Gallup found that billions of women aren’t getting tested for fatal diseases, continue to experience mental and physical health issues and struggle to afford basic needs like food.

The study has been conducted for at least three years. The newest research from 2022 features data from at least 79,000 women and girls surveyed in 143 countries and territories.

Testing for deadly diseases is low

The majority of women surveyed said in the past year, they had not been tested for diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer or a sexually transmitted disease or infection.

Less than one in five women surveyed were tested for diabetes. Thirty-six percent of women surveyed said they had been tested for high blood pressure in the last year. In addition, 89% of women went untested for any type of cancer.

Sadness, anger and worry are high

Roughly four in 10 women reported experiencing worry and stress during the day before they were surveyed. Three in 10 experienced sadness, and one in four said they experienced anger.

Comparing data from three years of the survey, researchers determined more women are sad, angry and worried now than they were three years ago. Women are reportedly 20% more likely than men to report experiencing sadness each day.

Basic needs unaffordable for some women

According to the survey, three in 10 women said they cannot afford the food or shelter they need. Gallup reports that for nearly 1 billion women worldwide, food and shelter are unaffordable.

Hologic and Gallup launched the survey in 2020. The inaugural report was released in 2021.

“Data from the Year 3 survey further underscore that across most dimensions of their health, women’s health remains seriously at risk. And even where there are improvements, the pace of progress is far too slow,” Gallup wrote.

Gallup said the index will continue to track the conditions of women over the next several years.